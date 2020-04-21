Thom Yorke, photo via BBC

Sonos has launched a new digital radio service with original programming curated by Thom Yorke, Phoebe Bridgers, David Byrne, Jack White’s Third Man Records, Brittany Howard, Jamila Woods, Soccer Mommy, and JPEGMAFIA.

In fact, Yorke is curating his very own 24-hour station called “In the Absence Thereof” featuring an “ever-rolling compilation” with material “that fascinates or moves me, what obsesses me, challenges me, opens new doors, reminds me of what I might have forgotten, is insanely complex or elegantly simple, violent, messy, heavy or light. Whatever has hit me over the head basically. It may be new or old or just dug up again.



“With all this time we have behind doors, I hope this provides a welcome connection and escape .. and perhaps stops the walls closing in quite so quick,” Yorke added.

A free-to-use streaming service, Sonos Radio officially launches today in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Australia. Existing Sonos users will have access to the service once they update their software.

Alongside original programming, Sonos Radio includes genre-based music stations, as well as local news and sports radio stations and content from iHeart Radio and TuneIn (via The Verge).

(While we’re on the topic of digital radio, here’s an obligatory plug for Consequence of Sound Radio, which is streaming live 24/7.)

Here are more specifics on Sonos Radio’s original programming:

— Listen to Thom Yorke’s Artist Station: Ad-free artist stations feature song selections from artists inspired by their own influences and obsessions. Thom Yorke’s artist station, In the Absence Thereof…, premieres today and you can find a quote on his inspiration below.

— Stream Sonos Sound System: Sonos’ signature ad-free station, curated and hosted by the Sonos team, features a stream of new and well-known music, behind-the-scenes stories, as well as guest artist radio hours from the likes of Angel Olsen (4/22), JPEGMAFIA (4/29), Phoebe Bridgers, Nancy Whang, Jamila Woods, Jarvis Cocker, Jeff Parker, Khruangbin, Soccer Mommy, Vagabon, Vegyn and Whitney. A 60-minute artist hosted radio hour is released every Wednesday, featuring music and commentary about inspiring artists, releases, and the host’s latest work.

— Tune In for Brittany Howard’s Station and More to Come: Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes’ station will be available on May 5. David Byrne of Talking Heads and a station by Third Man Records will land in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more artist stations to follow.