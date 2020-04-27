Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Comes to Disney+ For May the 4th

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The final installment in the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning next Monday, May 4th — to coincide with the annual Star Wars Day.

Per Deadline, The Rise of Skywalker’s arrival comes two months ahead of schedule, as traditionally it takes about six months for a tentpole blockbuster to make its way to streaming following its theatrical premiere. But with everyone stuck at home in self-isolation, Disney opted for an early streaming release, as the studio also did for Frozen 2. The Rise of Skywalker had already been available to purchase VOD as of last month.



Along with The Rise of The Skywalker, Disney + will premiere its new Mandalorian docu-series, as well as the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, on May the 4th.