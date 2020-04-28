Stephen King - If It Bleeds

Put down that copy of The Stand, Constant Readers! Stephen King has a new book out. Even better, it’s a collection of novellas, which means you have not one, not two, but four terrifying tales to read from the Master of Horror.

It’s called If It Bleeds and takes readers to all sorts of intriguing and frightening places within King’s Dominion. There’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, The Life of Chuck, Rat, and the titular story involving fan favorite hero Holly Gibney.



The book is currently on sale via Simon and Schuster, but we have a special opportunity for you: We’re giving away five new copies to five lucky Constant Readers. There’s no catch — rest assured, we’re no Leland Gaunt — all you have to do is enter below.

For a sneak preview, you can watch King read the first chapter of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone below. You can also subscribe to The Losers’ Club, our Stephen King podcast that covers all things that serve the beam over long days and pleasant nights.