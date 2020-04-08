Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon Travel For Us In Trailer for The Trip To Greece: Watch

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon in The Trip to Greece

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon are back in action. After surviving a harrowing ending in 2017’s The Trip to Spain — not sure how they plan to address the terrorist plot line, admittedly — the two UK comics return for a fourth and final adventure in The Trip to Greece. Today, IFC Films has released the first trailer ahead of its May 22nd VOD release.

Directed once again by Michael Winterbottom, this journey sees Coogan and Brydon retracing the steps of Odysseus — only they have six days to accomplish the feat. Naturally, they spend much of it enjoying fine dining, waxing philosophical, and impersonating everyone that comes to mind. By now, you know the drill. Same shit, different country.



Seeing how we’re trapped in our homes amidst quarantine — not to mention, bereft of many new productions out of Hollywood — the return of Coogan and Brydon couldn’t have been more timely. Seeing the two galavant across the Grecian countryside will be quite a feast for the eyes … and possibly the soul. Nevertheless, watch the trailer below.