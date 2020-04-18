Steve Perry Beautifully Covers The Beach Boys’ “In My Room” From Quarantine: Watch

Steve Perry, photo by Myriam Santos

Steve Perry emerged from quarantine on Friday afternoon with a gift. The former Journey singer posted an incredible, angelic cover of The Beach Boys’ iconic 1963 hit “In My Room”, a fitting track at a time when, well, we’re in our rooms.

“When I was a teenager, isolating in my room, this song gave me comfort,” Perry wrote in an accompanying note. “Stay safe.”



Seeing how the California legends are responsible for some of the most beautiful vocals of all time, it’s fitting that one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest vocalists tackled the track. It’s a fitting match that rolls over like a warm blanket, which is exactly what the singer intended.

Perry is absolutely owning the pandemic. In addition to the video above, his own hit with Journey, “Don’t Stop Believin'”, is quickly becoming a de facto anthem for coronavirus survivors everywhere. What’s more, “Separate Ways” has been making the rounds as a PSA for social distancing.

You love to see it.