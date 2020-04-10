100 gecs Turn Up on New “gecs 2 Ü” Remix: Stream

100 gecs

100 gecs tested the boundaries of experimental pop on last year’s acclaimed debut 1000 gecs. Their mission isn’t over, however, as they’re gearing up to rework that entire record for a new album called 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues. To preview that release, the duo is sharing a fresh remix of “gec 2 Ü” featuring pop futurist Dorian Electra.

The original 1000 gecs closing track was fairly mellow in tone — at least by the pair’s standards — with melodies pleasantly rising and falling all the way up until the chaotic 30-second outro. For the new remix, however, Laura Les and Dylan Brady waste no time turning up. Adrenaline starts pumping at triple the pace not even halfway through the track, and then it’s all a race to the end. Think of a video game sped up to the point that all the characters and scenes bleed together to form a swirling, distorted mess. Hear it for yourself below.



Today’s offering was preceded by a “ringtone” remix featuring Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito, and Charli XCX, who has also worked with Dorian Electra. 100 gecs were expected to tour this spring in continued support of their debut album, but plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Stay tuned for their rescheduled itinerary.