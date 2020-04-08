Avey Tare

Animal Collective member Avey Tare is back with his first new song of 2020. Titled “Wake My Door”, it’s meant to bring “a little bit of sun” into the lives of his fans during these very uncertain times.

Per a post on Instagram, Tare wrote the track just a couple of weeks ago. “I keep tinkering away at things in/out here,” he said, “I want to get music out there and create some new energies around you maybe make you smile. Hope its atleast like a little bit of sun shining on you wherever you are.” Tare’s uplifting message continued,



“Hope and sonic nourishment seem like a small thing to offer when there are people out there really stepping it up. My heart is still shining on all the health workers out there in the thick of it and everyone out there working and giving all of themselves to make some order in the chaos. I hope that everyone out there has an opportunity to open up a new door out of this. To create your own kind of door into some new way of being. If nothing more it seems like a good time to figure out what that door looks like and feels like to you and all of us together.”

Musically, “Wake My Door” clocks in at seven-and-a-half minutes and leans on Tare’s experimental pop stylings. Coupled with its summery and psychedelic video, directed by sister Abby Pornter, today’s offering should provide a brief respite from the harsh realities outside.

Check it out below. All proceeds from the song will benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which provides financial assistance to career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet, especially right now amidst the pandemic.

Tare dropped two projects in 2019, his Conference of Birds/Birds in Disguise EP and the excellent Cows on Hourglass Pond full-length.