Chance the Rapper Shares “Instagram Song 8” Featuring Lil Wayne and Young Thug: Stream

Lil Chano lets loose a surprise collaboration through social media

by
on April 27, 2020, 11:42am
chance the rapper instagram song 8 new music release stream rap
Young Thug (photo by Philip Cosores), Chance the Rapper (photo by Amy Price), Lil Wayne (photo by Ben Kaye)

Over the last week, Chance the Rapper has posted snippets of new music to social media. The latest release, dubbed “Instagram Song 8”, is a collaboration with Lil Wayne and Young Thug.

On the track, the three star rappers take turns flexing on the mic while a summery, handclap-driven production bubbles in the background. For his part, Lil Chano compares himself to a certain Dragon Ball character, saying, “I got the sauce, I got the clout, I master Roshi flow/ I watch ’em closely, can’t be turning my back.”

Thugger, too, uses pop culture references as a means of bragging: “I’m at the top, I’m all alone, Macaulay Caulkin/ I got a tall Brazilian bitch I’m ridin’ with ponies/ Don’t know about you, but only police is my opponents.”

Stream “Instagram Song 8” below. Chance hasn’t indicated whether his recent recordings will receive a wider, more official release, but it looks as though he plans on sharing more material on his socials.

The Chicago MC’s last proper albumThe Big Day, dropped September 2019. He recently participated in John Krasinki’s virtual prom and featured on G Herbo’s “PTSD” single alongside Juice WRLD and Lil Uzi Vert.

