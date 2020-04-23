Charli XCX Shares New Single “Claws”, Produced by 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady: Stream

Charli XCX "Claws" artwork

Charli XCX refuses to take a break during the pandemic. In between hosting workout classes with Diplo, taking psychopath tests with Artist of the Month Rina Sawayama, and DJing queer dance parties for Club Quarantine, the pop singer has been writing and recording a new album called How I’m Feeling Now.

Earlier this month brought the LP’s first single, “Forever”. Charli is back now with “Claws”, a number that recalls both the colorful whimsy and futuristic pop panache of her impressive 2019 self-titled effort. The track was produced by 100 gecs member Dylan Brady, who’d previously remixed Charli’s “Blame It on Your Love” collaboration with Lizzo. Stream “Claws” below.



How I’m Feeling Now is due out May 15th and sees Charli serving as executive producer alongside PC Music leader A. G. Cook and BJ Burton (Bon Iver). The new full-length follows Charli’s Nintendo-themed song “We are Born to Play” and her feature on a new 100 gecs remix of “ringtone”.