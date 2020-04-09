Charli XCX Delivers New Song “Forever” from Quarantine: Stream

Charli XCX photo that inspired the "Forever" artwork via Instagram

In addition to holding regular livestreams on her Instagram, Charli XCX has been spending her time in quarantine working on a new album. Dubbed How I’m Feeling Now, it’s being teased today with the first official single, “Forever”.

An emotional number, it sees the English-born pop star wrestling with intimacy issues — especially during this time of social distancing. “I’m so far away/ Sometimes I’m distant/ You might help me/ Intimacy/ I’ll admit I’m scared,” sings Charli. Stream the full thing below.



As with the entire record, the 27-year-old artist called on her fans to weigh in on various creative aspects for “Forever”, such as the cover artwork seen below. She’ll continue to hold Zoom meetings and source input for the new album up until it officially drops May 15th.

How I’m Feeling Now comes less than a year after her superb self-titled album, which Consequence of Sound named one of the best of 2019. In recent months, Charli put out a Nintendo song called “We are Born to Play” and hopped on a 100 gecs remix of “ringtone”.