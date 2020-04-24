Glenn Danzig Reveals New Covers Album Danzig Sings Elvis: Stream

Glenn Danzig has released his new Elvis Presley covers album. Stream Danzig Sings Elvis in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.
The collection finds the hard rock veteran taking Elvis staples like “Is It So Strange”, “Loving Arms”, and “One Night”. The 14-track collection also features renditions of “Love Me”, “Pocket Full of Rainbows”, and “Young and Beautiful”.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Danzig discussed the album and his love of The King. “I got into Elvis because I hated going to school, so I would play hooky a lot or cut school, and I’d stay home and watch old movies,” explained Danzig.
“I remember one day watching Jailhouse Rock. And just going, ‘Whoa.’ By the end of the movie, I was like, ‘This guy’s cool. This is what I want to do.’”
Danzig continued, “[My career] happened a lot like [Elvis’ character in Jailhouse Rock], too, because nobody would put out Misfits records, so I would take them everywhere, and people would tell me it was junk and noise. So I had to put it out myself.”
To support the new record, Danzig had planned to hold intimate nightclub-style shows this month on the West Coast. The dates were scrapped due to the pandemic, but he hopes to reschedule them for late June or July.
Danzig Sings Elvis Artwork:
Danzig Sings Elvis Tracklist:
01. Is It So Strange
02. One Night
03. Lonely Blue Boy
04. First In Line
05. Baby Let’s Play House
06. Love Me
07. Pocket Full Of Rainbows
08. Fever
09. When It Rains It Really Pours
10. Always On My Mind
11. Loving Arms
12. Like A Baby
13. Girl Of My Best Friend
14. Young And Beautiful