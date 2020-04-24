Glenn Danzig Reveals New Covers Album Danzig Sings Elvis: Stream

Glenn Danzig, photo by Heather Kaplan

Glenn Danzig has released his new Elvis Presley covers album. Stream Danzig Sings Elvis in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The collection finds the hard rock veteran taking Elvis staples like “Is It So Strange”, “Loving Arms”, and “One Night”. The 14-track collection also features renditions of “Love Me”, “Pocket Full of Rainbows”, and “Young and Beautiful”.



In an interview with Rolling Stone, Danzig discussed the album and his love of The King. “I got into Elvis because I hated going to school, so I would play hooky a lot or cut school, and I’d stay home and watch old movies,” explained Danzig.

“I remember one day watching Jailhouse Rock. And just going, ‘Whoa.’ By the end of the movie, I was like, ‘This guy’s cool. This is what I want to do.’”

Danzig continued, “[My career] happened a lot like [Elvis’ character in Jailhouse Rock], too, because nobody would put out Misfits records, so I would take them everywhere, and people would tell me it was junk and noise. So I had to put it out myself.”

To support the new record, Danzig had planned to hold intimate nightclub-style shows this month on the West Coast. The dates were scrapped due to the pandemic, but he hopes to reschedule them for late June or July.

Danzig Sings Elvis Artwork:

Danzig Sings Elvis Tracklist:

01. Is It So Strange

02. One Night

03. Lonely Blue Boy

04. First In Line

05. Baby Let’s Play House

06. Love Me

07. Pocket Full Of Rainbows

08. Fever

09. When It Rains It Really Pours

10. Always On My Mind

11. Loving Arms

12. Like A Baby

13. Girl Of My Best Friend

14. Young And Beautiful