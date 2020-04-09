Gorillaz

Gorillaz kicked off the new year by launching Song Machine, an ongoing audiovisual series featuring new music from the animated band. Already we’ve heard two tracks, “Momentary Bliss” (featuring slowthai and Slaves) and “Désolé” (featuring Fatoumata Diawara). A third single has now arrived today, an apt offering for April called “Aries”.

“Aries” sees the Gorillaz team up with Joy Division and New Order legend Peter Hook. With the veteran musician handling bass, the single takes on a slightly more new wave aesthetic. English synthpop producer Georgia also makes a contribution. Check it out below.



In a statement about the new song, Gorillaz guitarist Noodle said, “Highly impatient and competitive, many Aries have the fighting spirit of your mythological ruler.”

Last month, Gorillaz celebrated the 10th anniversary of Plastic Beach. It was also announced that their G-Sides and D-Sides compilations would be released on vinyl for the very first time for Record Store Day 2020.