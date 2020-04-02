Hayley Williams Pushes Past Resistance on New Single “Over Yet”: Stream

Hayley Williams, photo by Ben Kaye

As DJ Khaled would say: “another one”! Hayley Williams is back with “Over Yet”, the latest taste from her solo debut, Petals for Armor.

During a revealing interview with Zane Lowe earlier this year, the Paramore frontwoman opened up about her history with depression and suicidal thoughts. So far, the songs we’ve heard from Petals for Armor — such “Cinnamon” and that momentous boygenius collaboration — have been quite candid about her mental health struggles. And “Over Yet” is no different.



Today’s single opens with a driving bassline, snappy electronic drums, and eventually opens up into an ’80s-esque chorus with glittering synths. It’s a get-up-and-go type song both musically and lyrically, as Williams sings about finding the strength to push past resistance and “come alive.”

After multiple verses and choruses of “you can do it” optimism, she ends the track with the reflective line: “For every darkened part of me/ There’s a light I can see/ Both belong, both are me.” It sees Williams accepting her flaws in a way that feels nuanced and human, underscoring the relatable quality of her music that fans have turned to for years.

Check it out below via its lyric video. “Over Yet” is off the second half of Petals for Armor; part one was revealed back in February. The full project comes out May 8th.