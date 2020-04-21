Henry Rollins Shares New Four-Hour Episode of The Cool Quarantine: Stream

Henry Rollins

Henry Rollins is back with a new episode of The Cool Quarantine, his four-hour radio show for KCRW. As with the inaugural installment earlier this month, today’s program packs in rare live recordings, full album streams, and a list of singles carefully curated by the hardcore punk veteran himself.

Highlights from the second episode include an entire Bad Brains live performance from 1985 and John Cale’s previously rejected mixes of The Stooges’ seminal debut album. Rollins also queued up a full LP from English post-punk group The Fall, as well as singles from Mexican garage punks Le Butcherettes and dancehall artist Tenor Saw. Additionally, no Cool Quarantine session is complete without a couple of colorful anecdotes — or as the former Black Flag frontman calls them, “stories from the last century.”



“I was hoping there would be enough interest to be able to make another one of these for you,” Rollins said in a statement. “We will do our best to keep them interesting and worthwhile as we continue to endure during these very interesting and trying times.”

There’s no firm timetable for the release of these Cool Quarantine shows, but Rollins assured listeners that “yes, we’re already working on the next one.” For now, stream episode two over on KCRW.com.

And if you’re looking for more Rollins, check out his other KCRW radio show; though those episodes are only two hours long, there’s more than 500 (!) to comb through.