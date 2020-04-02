Iceage Have the “Lockdown Blues” on New Single: Stream

Iceage, photo by Steve Gullick

Iceage are feeling the “Lockdown Blues” so hard that they wrote a song about it. The Danish post-punks have shared a one-off single that details the loneliness of life during the global pandemic.

The track was written and recorded in the midst of our worldwide shutdown and there’s no mistaking it for anything other than a distinctly coronavirus-related piece of art. “COVID-19 lockdown blues/ The only way out is through,” goes its sticky and on-the-nose hook. As the title implies, the song has a bluesy quality that sounds more traditionally rock ‘n’ roll than the Copenhagen band’s usual breed of slick post-punk.



Along with the single, Iceage have shared a message encouraging resilience during this difficult time:

“We’ve felt the urge to touch base now that the physical touch has been suspended and contribute an effort to raise spirit In the face of adversity. Our thoughts are with all those in jeopardy to the many various horrors in relation to the crisis, those situated on the front lines and those who are direly compromised. Stay safe, take care and keep up the good fight.”

Listen to “Lockdown Blues” and read along to its lyric video below. All Bandcamp sales of the track will be donated to Doctors Without Borders, an independent organization that provides medical aid worldwide.

“Lockdown Blues” is the first new piece of Iceage material since their prolific 2018 output. That year, the band released their fourth album Beyondless, dropped a 7-inch split with the Black Lips, and shared a non-album single called “Broken Hours”.