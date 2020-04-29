Icona Pop Return with Electrifying New Single “Right Time”: Stream

Hayden James and Icona Pop, photo provided by artist

Icona Pop have let loose an electric new single called “Right Time”. It’s a collaboration with Hayden James, the Australian producer known for his work with Katy Perry and George Maple.

Premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, the track pairs the Swedish duo’s colorful vocals with James’ buoyant, club-ready backdrop. “Feels good to release this energetic and positive song, especially in these crazy times,” James said in a statement.



Icona Pop echoed his comments, saying, “We hope that we can share a little light and positivity and get everyone raving at home.”

It’s a bit of a tease to hear such a mighty dance floor anthem while we’re all still locked inside, so you’re going to have to clear some space in the living room and lunge around while streaming its official video below.

Icona Pop most recently featured on a handful of tunes on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, and late last year they collaborated on a song with rapper Big Freedia. As for James, if “Right Time” isn’t enough time with the internationally adored DJ, fans can head over to his YouTube, where every Saturday he performs live sets from his backyard for the quarantine crowd.