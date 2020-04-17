Menu
Tunein Player
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Incubus Release New Trust Fall (Side B) EP: Stream

The sequel to 2015's Trust Fall (Side A)

by
on April 17, 2020, 12:23am
0 comments
incubus trust fall side b ep stream new release
Incubus, photo by Philip Cosores

Incubus have returned with a new EP called Trust Fall (Side B). The full project is available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

As its title indicates, (Side B) serves as the sequel to Trust Fall (Side A), released in 2015. The new EP has five songs altogether: “Karma, Come Back”, “On Without Me”, “Paper Cuts” in addition to the two previously shared singles “Our Love” and “Into the Summer”.

The EP’s release comes ahead of Incubus’ summer tour with 311 that begins in July. Tickets are still available here.

Editors' Picks

Brandon Boyd & co. celebrated the 20th anniversary of breakout album Make Yourself all throughout last year. The alt-rock group’s most recent proper full-length was 8 from 2017.

Trust Fall (Side B) Artwork:

incubus trust fall side b ep artwork Incubus Release New Trust Fall (Side B) EP: Stream

Trust Fall (Side B) Tracklist:
01. Karma, Come Back
02. Our Love
03. Into the Summer
04. On Without Me
05. Paper Cuts

Previous Story
Rina Sawayama Releases Debut Album SAWAYAMA: Stream
Next Story
Bob Dylan Unveils New Song “I Contain Multitudes”: Stream
No comments