Incubus, photo by Philip Cosores

Incubus have returned with a new EP called Trust Fall (Side B). The full project is available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

As its title indicates, (Side B) serves as the sequel to Trust Fall (Side A), released in 2015. The new EP has five songs altogether: “Karma, Come Back”, “On Without Me”, “Paper Cuts” in addition to the two previously shared singles “Our Love” and “Into the Summer”.



The EP’s release comes ahead of Incubus’ summer tour with 311 that begins in July. Tickets are still available here.

Brandon Boyd & co. celebrated the 20th anniversary of breakout album Make Yourself all throughout last year. The alt-rock group’s most recent proper full-length was 8 from 2017.

Trust Fall (Side B) Artwork:

Trust Fall (Side B) Tracklist:

01. Karma, Come Back

02. Our Love

03. Into the Summer

04. On Without Me

05. Paper Cuts