Incubus have returned with a new EP called Trust Fall (Side B). The full project is available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.
As its title indicates, (Side B) serves as the sequel to Trust Fall (Side A), released in 2015. The new EP has five songs altogether: “Karma, Come Back”, “On Without Me”, “Paper Cuts” in addition to the two previously shared singles “Our Love” and “Into the Summer”.
The EP’s release comes ahead of Incubus’ summer tour with 311 that begins in July. Tickets are still available here.
Brandon Boyd & co. celebrated the 20th anniversary of breakout album Make Yourself all throughout last year. The alt-rock group’s most recent proper full-length was 8 from 2017.
Trust Fall (Side B) Artwork:
Trust Fall (Side B) Tracklist:
01. Karma, Come Back
02. Our Love
03. Into the Summer
04. On Without Me
05. Paper Cuts