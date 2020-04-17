Jehnny Beth Shares Shadowy Video for New Song “Innocence”: Watch

Jehnny Beth "Innocence" live video

Jehnny Beth is back with a passionate new single called “Innocence”. It’s the latest preview of her upcoming debut solo album, To Love is to Live.

Although recorded well before the global pandemic, “Innocence” is said to be about the “isolation and distance” the Savages frontperson has repeatedly experienced “in big cities despite being so close to people all the time.” A brooding industrial rock track, it finds Beth both seething and struggling to find connection and clarity. At one point, she laments her own guilt and shame stemming from her Catholic upbringing.



Today’s offering comes paired with a live rehearsal video. Its use of shadows and dramatic lighting only further emphasizes the intensity of “Innocence” and calls to mind the concerts of Nine Inch Nails. Watch below.

To Love is to Live was originally due out May 8th, but is now slated for release June 12th through Caroline Records. Per a statement, Beth decided to change the date in order to better support local record stores. “Record stores are where I found myself as a teenager, digging through albums that ultimately shaped who I have become,” she said. “To release my first ever solo album in a way that would leave them out felt wrong to me; luckily, we were able to find a date that would allow us to release the physical and digital album at the same time.”

As previously noted, the forthcoming LP features production from Flood and NIN’s own Atticus Ross. The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, IDLES’ Joe Talbot, and actor Cillian Murphy also contribute.

To Love is to Live Artwork: