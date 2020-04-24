Jessie Ware Enchants with New Single “Oh La La”: Stream

Jessie Ware, photo by Carlijn Jacobs

Jessie Ware is inching ever closer to the release of What’s Your Pleasure?, her fourth studio album. Following up on early singles “Mirage (Don’t Stop)” and “Adore You”, the English R&B singer is now teasing its release with a track titled “Oh La La”.

In a previous statement about the new album, Ware said that she had been “yearning for that escapism, groove and maybe it’s time to say goodbye to the melancholy Jessie.” While she hasn’t completely bid farewell to her emotional and somber side — it’s what makes her so relatable, after all — today’s track noticeably pulses with a disco-inflected groove. Stream “Oh La La” via its lyric video below and dance along.



What’s Your Pleasure?, Ware’s first LP since 2017, has been pushed back from June 5th to June 19th. It sees her reunited with producers like Joseph Mount of Metronomy and James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco. Additionally, she enlisted the help of Kindness and Midland.