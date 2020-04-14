Kid Cudi Returns with New Single “Leader of the Delinquents”: Stream

Kid Cudi "Leader of the Delinquents" artwork

Kid Cudi has let loose a new single called “Leader of the Delinquents”. It’s presumably off his upcoming seventh album, Entergalactic. Hear it below.

Today’s offering marks the rapper’s first solo release since Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ from 2016. In 2018, Cudi teamed up with Kanye West for their collaborative debut as duo Kids See Ghosts.



Despite his longtime friendship with ye, Cudi recently revealed he is no longer on his G.O.O.D. Music label; instead, “Leader of the Delinquents” is out through Republic Records.

The highly anticipated Entergalactic was previously announced last year, though it still has no official release date. Fans of the MC’s discography may recognize the project’s title: “Enter Galactic” is the name of a track off his 2009 debut LP, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, itself an autobiographical concept album.

The new record will reportedly come paired with a Netflix animated series. The “first of its kind” show will bring Cudi’s new concept record to animated life as it tells the tale of “a young man on his journey to discover love.”

In the time between music releases, Cudi has been involved in Shudder’s Creepshow anthology series, Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld, and Bill & Ted Face the Music in what’s described as “a significant role.”