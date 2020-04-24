King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Reveal New Live Album Chunky Shrapnel: Stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo via artist

The ever-prolific King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are back with a new live album. Stream Chunky Shrapnel in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The new 16-track effort was recorded during the group’s 2019 European tour. There are recordings from cities such as London (“Planet B”), Milan (“Venusian”, “Hell”), and Utrecht (“Inner Cell”, “Loyalty”, “Horology”), in addition to Madrid (“Wah Wah”) and Manchester (“Road Train”).



In addition to the album, all of the Chunky Shrapnel live performances were captured in a corresponding feature-length concert film, directed by John Stewart. “It was fun and funny and wild and weird,” the band’s Stu Mackenzie said of Stewart’s filming. “Sometimes an inconspicuous fly on the wall, sometimes an intrusive camera man one inch from my face.” The concert film was available to stream exclusively on Vimeo on April 17th for just one week.

Chunky Shrapnel marks the Australian psych rockers’ fourth live LP released this year. They previously released a trio of live records to benefit bushfire relief efforts in their home country.

Chunky Shrapnel Artwork:

Chunky Shrapnel Tracklist:

01. Evil Star

02. The River (Live in Luxembourg ’19)

03. Wah Wah (Live in Madrid ’19)

04. Road Train (Live in Manchester ’19)

05. Murder Of The Universe (Live in Utrecht ’19)

06. Quarantine

07. Planet B (Live in London ’19)

08. Parking (Live in Brussels ’19)

09. Venusian 2 (Live in Milan ’19)

10. Hell (Live in Milan ’19)

11. Let Me Mend The Past (Live in Madrid ’19)

12. Anamnesis

13. Inner Cell (Live in Utrecht ’19)

14. Loyalty (Live in Utrecht ’19)

15. Horology (Live in Utrecht ’19)

16. A Brief History Of Planet Earth (Live in London, Berlin, Utrecht and Barcelona ’19)