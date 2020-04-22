Maya Hawke Faces Reality on New Single “Coverage: Stream

Maya Hawke, photo via artist's Instagram

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is about two months away from the release of her debut album Blush. Following the release of“By Myself” back in March comes a second preview in “Coverage”.

Today’s offering is of the introspective, soft spoken variety, as Hawke ruminates on her sense of self and identity. According to the 21-year-old musician and actress, the premise of “Coverage” was inspired by her multiple roles over the years, be it Robin Buckley on Stranger Things or Jo March in Little Women.



“As an actor, you navigate and spend so much of your life and energy living in other people’s stories,” she explained in a statement. “Living in other people’s imaginations, love affairs, and the lives of the characters that you’re playing, it can become confusing to your own sense of reality. And if you’re comfortable with your own sense of self, such as living in these dreams of fantasies, are you really ever fully alive in your own life? So that’s fundamentally the place that the song came out of.”

Hear the new song below. Blush officially arrives June 19th via Mom + Pop Music. A portion of all proceeds from merch sales will go to the Food Bank for New York City.