Mykki Blanco Shares Defiant New Song “PATRIARCHY AINT THE END OF ME”: Stream

Mykki Blanco, photo via artist's Facebook

Mykki Blanco fans rejoice. The queer rapper has returned with a defiant new single called “PATRIARCHY AINT THE END OF ME”.

The two-minute cut sees Blanco donning the character of a stripper who’s getting jerked around by her boss. Over lounge-y strings and sparse drum taps, she desperately pleads for her money before eventually demanding it outright, saying, “Patriarchy ain’t the end of me / Ya’ll motherf*ckers better bend to me.”



In a statement, Blanco said the song was “written as if it were a scene from a musical with radical feminist strippers.” Stream the whole thing below.

The cut follows her December 2019 song, “Lucky (Live In London)”, which was the first piece of new solo material she had released since her Mykki full-length from 2016. Both of these songs were produced by FaltyDL, and “PATRIARCHY AINT THE END OF ME” features background vocals from Mykal Kilgore, L1zy, and Leah King.

Since her last album, Blanco has been plenty busy collaborating with other artists. She featured on the Charli XCX song “Femmebot” from 2017’s Pop 2, appeared on the 2018 Teyana Taylor record, and performed the role of Joan of Arc in Madonna’s 2019 “Dark Ballet” video.