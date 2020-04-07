Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Mykki Blanco Shares Defiant New Song “PATRIARCHY AINT THE END OF ME”: Stream

It's a track about radical feminist strippers

by
on April 07, 2020, 12:16pm
0 comments
mykki blanco patriarchy aint end song stream
Mykki Blanco, photo via artist's Facebook

Mykki Blanco fans rejoice. The queer rapper has returned with a defiant new single called “PATRIARCHY AINT THE END OF ME”.

The two-minute cut sees Blanco donning the character of a stripper who’s getting jerked around by her boss. Over lounge-y strings and sparse drum taps, she desperately pleads for her money before eventually demanding it outright, saying, “Patriarchy ain’t the end of me / Ya’ll motherf*ckers better bend to me.”

In a statement, Blanco said the song was “written as if it were a scene from a musical with radical feminist strippers.” Stream the whole thing below.

Editors' Picks

The cut follows her December 2019 song, “Lucky (Live In London)”, which was the first piece of new solo material she had released since her Mykki full-length from 2016. Both of these songs were produced by FaltyDL, and “PATRIARCHY AINT THE END OF ME” features background vocals from Mykal Kilgore, L1zy, and Leah King.

Since her last album, Blanco has been plenty busy collaborating with other artists. She featured on the Charli XCX song “Femmebot” from 2017’s Pop 2, appeared on the 2018 Teyana Taylor record, and performed the role of Joan of Arc in Madonna’s 2019 “Dark Ballet” video.

Previous Story
Paul Simon and Edie Brickell Cover The Everly Brothers from Quarantine: Watch
Next Story
Woods Know It’s “Strange to Explain” Their New Song: Stream
No comments