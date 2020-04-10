Menu
Polo G Shuts Out the World on New Single “DND”: Stream

Sophomore album will reportedly drop in May 2020

by
on April 10, 2020, 12:03pm
Polo G's "DND" video

Polo G was all about the bold boasts and suave swagger on February’s “Go Stupid”. For follow-up single “DND”, however, the rising rapper is singing a much different tune.

Produced by WayneOnABeat, the track sees Polo G shutting out the world and nearly drowning in his own dark thoughts (hence the “do not disturb” title). “I dressed up for too many funerals, I’m tired of coming/ Made it out that shit, but it left scars, I’m still surviving from it,” the 21-year-old Chicagoan reflects.

“I just want all this shit figured out, I swear I’m tired of wondering,” he adds. While Polo G could easily be talking about all the uncertainty of young adulthood, his sense of overwhelming anxiety can just as well be applied to today’s current state of affairs.

Check out “DND” below via its official video, directed by Jordan Wozy.

According to a statement, “DND” is taken from a forthcoming as-yet-untitled album. The follow-up to last year’s acclaimed Die a Legend is expected to see release May 2020. As pointed out by Complex, one of the included tracks could feature a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

“DND” Artwork:

polo g dnd artwork

