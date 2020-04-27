The Blinders

This July brings the release of Fantasies of a Stay at Home Psychopath, the sophomore album from Manchester post-punk outfit The Blinders. The record is said to be both a retort and commentary on the rise of populist ideology, and nothing drives that point home better than their latest single.

Titled “Lunatic (with a Loaded Gun)”, the fiery track rages against people like Donald Trump, despots who are obsessed with money and power and will do nearly anything to maintain their status. Per a statement, this new cut was written specifically in response to Trump’s cruel and xenophobic separation policy. The Blinders also call out those who have enabled dangerous “lunatics” like him, as they explained in a statement,



“It is perhaps one of the more literal songs we’ve ever produced where we allowed ourselves to take the images directly from the evening news and put them straight into the song. It is, however, not just an expression of anger at the policy, the complete collapse in morality that it represents or the administration that implemented it, but is also meant to spark a question of personal responsibility – questioning whether we can do more as individuals to prevent such abuses of power and humanity.”

Stream “Lunatic (with a Loaded Gun)” below.

Fantasies is officially out July 17th through Modern Sky UK. The Blinders, whose brand of brooding post-punk recalls a fusion of IDLES and Nick Cave, are scheduled to headline shows in the UK later this summer. Find their dates ahead.

The Blinders 2020 Tour Dates:

09/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Caves

09/09 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy 2

09/11 – Preston, UK @ The Ferret

09/13 – Hull, UK @ The Welly Club

09/14 – London, UK @ 100 Club

09/16 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

The Blinders have also recently launched a video series that offers fans a look at their daily lives while in quarantine.