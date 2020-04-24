The Killers Light It Up on New Single “Fire in Bone”: Stream

The Killers, photo by Olivia Bee

The Killers may have left Las Vegas, but their music is still very much inspired by Sin City, as evidenced by the title of their forthcoming album Imploding the Mirage. The record was previously teased with lead single “Caution”; now, a second offering in “Fire in Bone” has been revealed.

On social media, the band called “Fire in Bone” one of their “favorite album tracks.” See if you feel the same way by listening in below.



Imploding the Mirage, the follow-up to 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful, arrives May 29th through Island Records. Produced by Shawn Everett and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, the album boasts contributions from k.d. lang, Weyes Blood, Blake Mills, Adam Granduciel of The War On Drugs, and Lucius.

In the lead-up to the new album, The Killers have been hitting the promotional circuit as best as they can given the current pandemic. Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Viannuci performed “Caution” from their bathroom for Jimmy Kimmel Live. Flowers also showed fans how to correctly wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with an at-home a cappella version of “Mr. Brightside”.