Thundercat Reveals Star-Studded New Album It Is What It Is: Stream

Featuring Childish Gambino, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, and BADBADNOTGOOD

on April 03, 2020, 12:00am
Thundercat, photo by Parker Day

Thundercat is back with his star-studded new album, It Is What It Is. Stream it down below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Due out via Brainfeeder, It Is What It Is marks the bass maestro’s fourth overall following the masterful Drunk from 2017. Among its 15 tracks are high-profile collaborations with Childish GambinoKamasi WashingtonTy Dolla $ign, and Steve Lacy. Additionally, Lil BBADBADNOTGOOD, and veteran Ohio soul musician Steve Arrington appear on the new album, as does Flying Lotus, who also executive produced alongside Thundercat.

As early teasers, the jazz fusion musician also known as Stephen Bruner dropped singles like “Dragon Durag” and “Black Qualls”. The record also boasts a Mac Miller-inspired cut titled “Fair Chance”.

It Is What It Is Artwork:

thundercat it is what it is album artwork Thundercat Reveals Star Studded New Album It Is What It Is: Stream

It Is What It Is Tracklist:
01. Lost In Space / Great Scott / 22-26
02. Innerstellar Love
03. I Love Louis Cole (feat. Louis Cole)
04. Black Qualls (feat. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, & Childish Gambino)
05. Miguel’s Happy Dance
06. How Sway
07. Funny Thing
08. Overseas (feat. Zack Fox)
09. Dragonball Durag
10. How I Feel
11. King Of The Hill
12. Unrequited Love
13. Fair Chance (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B)
14. Existential Dread
15. It Is What It Is

