Thundercat, photo by Parker Day

Thundercat is back with his star-studded new album, It Is What It Is. Stream it down below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Due out via Brainfeeder, It Is What It Is marks the bass maestro’s fourth overall following the masterful Drunk from 2017. Among its 15 tracks are high-profile collaborations with Childish Gambino, Kamasi Washington, Ty Dolla $ign, and Steve Lacy. Additionally, Lil B, BADBADNOTGOOD, and veteran Ohio soul musician Steve Arrington appear on the new album, as does Flying Lotus, who also executive produced alongside Thundercat.



As early teasers, the jazz fusion musician also known as Stephen Bruner dropped singles like “Dragon Durag” and “Black Qualls”. The record also boasts a Mac Miller-inspired cut titled “Fair Chance”.

It Is What It Is Artwork:

It Is What It Is Tracklist:

01. Lost In Space / Great Scott / 22-26

02. Innerstellar Love

03. I Love Louis Cole (feat. Louis Cole)

04. Black Qualls (feat. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, & Childish Gambino)

05. Miguel’s Happy Dance

06. How Sway

07. Funny Thing

08. Overseas (feat. Zack Fox)

09. Dragonball Durag

10. How I Feel

11. King Of The Hill

12. Unrequited Love

13. Fair Chance (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B)

14. Existential Dread

15. It Is What It Is