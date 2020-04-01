Troye Sivan Returns with New Single “Take Yourself Home”: Stream

Troye Sivan, photo via artist's Instagram

Troye Sivan is back with a new single called “Take Yourself Home”. The offering serves as the pop prodigy’s first solo music release since 2018.

“I’m tired of the city/ Scream if you’re with me/ If I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty,” sings the South African-born Aussie. “Sad in the summer/ City needs a mother/ If I’m gonna waste my time then it’s time to go/ Take yourself home.”



According to social media posts from artist, the song features songwriting from Leland and Oscar Görres, both of whom contributed to Sivan’s impressive Bloom album. Credits also include Tayla Parx, the pop/R&B singer who also has worked extensively with Sivan’s friend and past collaborator, Ariana Grande.

Listen to “Take Yourself Home” in full below.

Bloom was named one of our favorite albums of 2018. Since that record, Sivan teamed with Sigur Rós’ Jónsi on the Boy Erased song “Revelation”, which received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song. He has also notably joined forces with Charli XCX and Lauv, as well as covered Queen.