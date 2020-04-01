Waxahatchee (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Caroline Polachek (photo by Ben Kaye)

Waxahatchee recently broadcast a livestream with Kevin Morby, in which the two took on songs from Blink-182, Everclear, and Silver Jews. The indie singer-songwriter born Katie Crutchfield also teased a bit of her version of “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” by Caroline Polachek. Now that full cover has been revealed.

Today’s rendition was recorded during a recent session for SiriusXM. It sees Crutchfield transform Polachek’s bubbly electropop original into an achy folk ballad.



Stream the full cover below at no cost — though SiriusXM is offering its premium service for free through May 15th.

“So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” is off Polachek’s 2019 solo album, Pang. Waxahatchee recently dropped her own acclaimed full-length, Saint Cloud. She was originally scheduled to tour behind that LP, but those dates have since been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Head here for tips on how to support artists like Waxahatchee during these trying times, and be sure to tune into her performance on FADER Fort’s digital livestream today.