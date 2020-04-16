Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke Soundtracks Receive First-Ever Vinyl Releases

Princess Mononoke (Studio Ghibli)

For the first time, the soundtrack for the 1997 animated classic Princess Mononoke will be available on vinyl. And not just in one form, either — Studio Ghibli and Norman Records are releasing three different editions of the soundtrack on July 24th.

As The Vinyl Factory notes, these include the original score by composer Joe Hisaishi as it appeared on film; a 1998 symphonic suite that Hisaishi arranged for performance by the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; and the promotional “Image” album, common in Japan, in which actors perform songs as their characters to give a sense of their personalities.



All three musical editions have been remastered, and same goes for the theme song sung by Yoshikazu Mera. Pre-orders for the soundtrack, the symphonic suite, and the Image album are ongoing. Check out the artwork and tracklist for each release below.

Studio Ghibli has slowly been releasing vinyl editions of music from its classic movies. In 2018, they pressed LPs of My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, and Nausicaä of the Valley of Wind for the first time. All three were also composed by Joe Hisaishi.

In December of 2019, Studio Ghibli films finally became available for digital purchase. Last fall, the streaming rights to Studio Ghibli’s entire catalogue were acquired by HBO Max.

Princess Mononoke (Soundtrack) Artwork:

Princess Mononoke (Soundtrack) Tracklist:

Side A

01. The Legend of Ashitaka

02. The Demon God

03. Departure -To the West-

04. Demon Power

05. The Land of the Impure

06. The Encounter

07. Kodamas

08. The Forest of the God

09. Evening at the Fireworks

10. The Demon God II -The Lost Mountain-

Side B

01. Lady Eboshi

02. The Tatara Woman Work Song

03. The Furies

04. The Young Man from the East

05. Requiem

06. Will to Live

07. San and Ashitaka in the Forest of the Deer God

08. Princess Mononoke Theme Song (Instrumental Version)

09. Requiem II

Side C

01. Princess Mononoke Theme Song (Vocal)

02. Battle Drums

03. Battle in Front of the Ironworks

04. Demon Power II

05. Requiem III

06. Retreat

07. The Demon God III

Side D

01. Adagio of Life and Death

02. The World of the Dead

03. The World of the Dead II

04. Adagio of Life and Death II

05. Ashitaka and San

06. Princess Mononoke Theme Song (Vocal Ending)

07. The Legend of Ashitaka (Ending)

Princess Mononoke (Symphonic Suite) Artwork:

Princess Mononoke (Symphonic Suite) Tracklist:

Side A

01. 1st movement The Legend of Ashitaka

02. 2nd movement TA TA RI GAMI (The Demon God)

03. 3rd movement The Journey to the West

04. 4th movement Mononoke Hime

Side B

01. 5th movement The Forest of the Deer God

02. 6th movement Requiem – The Demon Power

03. 7th movement The World of the Dead – Adagio of Life and Death

04. 8th movement Ashitaka and San

Princess Mononoke (Image Album) Artwork:

Princess Mononoke (Image Album) Artwork:

Side A

01. The Legend of Ashitaka

02. The Cursed God

03. The Lost People

04. Princess Mononoke

05. Yakkle

Side B

01. The Forest of the Shishi God

02. Lady Eboshi

03. The Kodamas

04. The Dog God Moro

05. Ashitaka and San