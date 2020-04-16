Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke Soundtracks Receive First-Ever Vinyl Releases

For the first time, the soundtrack for the 1997 animated classic Princess Mononoke will be available on vinyl. And not just in one form, either — Studio Ghibli and Norman Records are releasing three different editions of the soundtrack on July 24th.
As The Vinyl Factory notes, these include the original score by composer Joe Hisaishi as it appeared on film; a 1998 symphonic suite that Hisaishi arranged for performance by the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; and the promotional “Image” album, common in Japan, in which actors perform songs as their characters to give a sense of their personalities.
All three musical editions have been remastered, and same goes for the theme song sung by Yoshikazu Mera. Pre-orders for the soundtrack, the symphonic suite, and the Image album are ongoing. Check out the artwork and tracklist for each release below.
Studio Ghibli has slowly been releasing vinyl editions of music from its classic movies. In 2018, they pressed LPs of My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, and Nausicaä of the Valley of Wind for the first time. All three were also composed by Joe Hisaishi.
In December of 2019, Studio Ghibli films finally became available for digital purchase. Last fall, the streaming rights to Studio Ghibli’s entire catalogue were acquired by HBO Max.
Princess Mononoke (Soundtrack) Artwork:
Princess Mononoke (Soundtrack) Tracklist:
Side A
01. The Legend of Ashitaka
02. The Demon God
03. Departure -To the West-
04. Demon Power
05. The Land of the Impure
06. The Encounter
07. Kodamas
08. The Forest of the God
09. Evening at the Fireworks
10. The Demon God II -The Lost Mountain-
Side B
01. Lady Eboshi
02. The Tatara Woman Work Song
03. The Furies
04. The Young Man from the East
05. Requiem
06. Will to Live
07. San and Ashitaka in the Forest of the Deer God
08. Princess Mononoke Theme Song (Instrumental Version)
09. Requiem II
Side C
01. Princess Mononoke Theme Song (Vocal)
02. Battle Drums
03. Battle in Front of the Ironworks
04. Demon Power II
05. Requiem III
06. Retreat
07. The Demon God III
Side D
01. Adagio of Life and Death
02. The World of the Dead
03. The World of the Dead II
04. Adagio of Life and Death II
05. Ashitaka and San
06. Princess Mononoke Theme Song (Vocal Ending)
07. The Legend of Ashitaka (Ending)
Princess Mononoke (Symphonic Suite) Artwork:
Princess Mononoke (Symphonic Suite) Tracklist:
Side A
01. 1st movement The Legend of Ashitaka
02. 2nd movement TA TA RI GAMI (The Demon God)
03. 3rd movement The Journey to the West
04. 4th movement Mononoke Hime
Side B
01. 5th movement The Forest of the Deer God
02. 6th movement Requiem – The Demon Power
03. 7th movement The World of the Dead – Adagio of Life and Death
04. 8th movement Ashitaka and San
Princess Mononoke (Image Album) Artwork:
Side A
01. The Legend of Ashitaka
02. The Cursed God
03. The Lost People
04. Princess Mononoke
05. Yakkle
Side B
01. The Forest of the Shishi God
02. Lady Eboshi
03. The Kodamas
04. The Dog God Moro
05. Ashitaka and San