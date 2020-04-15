Swans Reschedule North American Tour for 2021

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, Swans have rescheduled their upcoming North American tour for 2021.
Initially slated for June 2020, the trek will now take place early next year. The 16-date itinerary is set for the months of January and February and includes many of their originally listed cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal, New York, and Philadelphia. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for these new dates.
The touring lineup will be comprised of leader Michael Gira alongside Kristof Hahn (lap steel guitar, electric guitar, loops); Phil Puleo (drums, percussion, gizmos); Dana Schechter (bass guitar, lap steel guitar, keys); Christopher Pravdica (bass guitar, loops, keys); and Ben Frost (synthesizer, Mellotron, electric guitar).
Find the updated schedule below, and grab tickets here. These shows come in continued support of the experimental rock outfit’s 2019 album, Leaving Meaning.
Swans 2020-2021 Tour Dates:
06/05 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
06/06 – Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access Fest
06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre
06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
06/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
06/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
06/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/20 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
06/21 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre National
06/24 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
06/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
06/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
01/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
01/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
01/30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
02/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre
02/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/05 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
02/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
02/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
02/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
02/13 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
02/14 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre National
02/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
02/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
02/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
02/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw