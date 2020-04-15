Swans Reschedule North American Tour for 2021

Swans, photo by Philip Cosores

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, Swans have rescheduled their upcoming North American tour for 2021.

Initially slated for June 2020, the trek will now take place early next year. The 16-date itinerary is set for the months of January and February and includes many of their originally listed cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal, New York, and Philadelphia. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for these new dates.



The touring lineup will be comprised of leader Michael Gira alongside Kristof Hahn (lap steel guitar, electric guitar, loops); Phil Puleo (drums, percussion, gizmos); Dana Schechter (bass guitar, lap steel guitar, keys); Christopher Pravdica (bass guitar, loops, keys); and Ben Frost (synthesizer, Mellotron, electric guitar).

Find the updated schedule below, and grab tickets here. These shows come in continued support of the experimental rock outfit’s 2019 album, Leaving Meaning.