Sylvan Esso Release Live Album and Concert Film WITH: Stream

On Thursday night, Sylvan Esso debuted their new concert film, WITH, during a YouTube Premiere stream. Not only is the film now available to watch on demand, but the electropop duo have surprise released a corresponding live album of the same name.
WITH captures the final two performances of Sylvan Esso’s unique fall 2019 tour. The limited run of shows saw the band expand by magnitudes, bringing in loads of backing musicians with impressive pedigrees. Drummer Matt McCaughan (Bon Iver), bassist/synth player/keyboardist Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak), synth player Dev Gupta (Mr. Twin Sister), and drummer Joe Westerlund (Mandolin Orange) were all part of the live band. What’s more, Sylvan Esso singer Amelia Meath’s bandmates from Mountain Man, Molly Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, also joined in on vocals.
In addition to footage from their closing hometown concerts at the Durham Performing Arts Center, the hour-long WITH film follows Sylvan Esso and their collaborators during their two weeks of pre-tour rehearsals. As for the accompanying live album, it features 16 tracks pulled from the group’s two studio full-lengths, their 2014 self-titled debut and 2017’s What Now.
Watch WITH and stream the full record below.
WITH Artwork:
WITH Tracklist:
01. Come Down
02. Wolf
03. Dress
04. Die Young
05. Signal
06. Dreamy Bruises
07. PARAD(w/m)E
08. The Glow
09. Radio
10. Uncatena
11. Slack Jaw
12. Coffee
13. HSKT
14. Rewind
15. Play It Right
16. Sound