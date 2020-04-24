Sylvan Esso Release Live Album and Concert Film WITH: Stream

Sylvan Esso

On Thursday night, Sylvan Esso debuted their new concert film, WITH, during a YouTube Premiere stream. Not only is the film now available to watch on demand, but the electropop duo have surprise released a corresponding live album of the same name.

WITH captures the final two performances of Sylvan Esso’s unique fall 2019 tour. The limited run of shows saw the band expand by magnitudes, bringing in loads of backing musicians with impressive pedigrees. Drummer Matt McCaughan (Bon Iver), bassist/synth player/keyboardist Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak), synth player Dev Gupta (Mr. Twin Sister), and drummer Joe Westerlund (Mandolin Orange) were all part of the live band. What’s more, Sylvan Esso singer Amelia Meath’s bandmates from Mountain Man, Molly Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, also joined in on vocals.



In addition to footage from their closing hometown concerts at the Durham Performing Arts Center, the hour-long WITH film follows Sylvan Esso and their collaborators during their two weeks of pre-tour rehearsals. As for the accompanying live album, it features 16 tracks pulled from the group’s two studio full-lengths, their 2014 self-titled debut and 2017’s What Now.

Watch WITH and stream the full record below.

WITH Artwork:

WITH Tracklist:

01. Come Down

02. Wolf

03. Dress

04. Die Young

05. Signal

06. Dreamy Bruises

07. PARAD(w/m)E

08. The Glow

09. Radio

10. Uncatena

11. Slack Jaw

12. Coffee

13. HSKT

14. Rewind

15. Play It Right

16. Sound