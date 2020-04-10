Menu
Rising Rapper Symba Drops New Track “Birds in the Bando”: Stream

Off Don't Run From R.A.P., the rapper's forthcoming major label debut

by
on April 10, 2020, 3:29pm
Symba New Song Birds in the Bando Stream
Symba, photo by Jimmy Fontaine

After a decade in the West Coast underground rap scene, Symba finally secured a major label deal with Atlantic Records in March. He followed that up with his first Atlantic single “Serve”, and now he’s dropped the new trap bop “Birds in the Bando”.

Over a sludge-thick bass line, the Bay Area MC spins a sticky tale of contraband transactions. In some ways Symba is reminiscent of Pusha T, both in the cocky snarl, and in the complex yet conversational flows. The falsetto hook is a tenacious little earworm, and it’s accompanied by a boisterous sample of someone saying, “Boom buh-bap/ Buh-boom bap”. Check out Symba’s “Birds in the Bando” below.

Symba’s Atlantic debut Don’t Run From R.A.P. arrives on May 1st.

