Tame Impala, Erykah Badu, Skrillex, Sunn O))) to Appear on Remote Utopias Livestream

Star-studded livestream concerts are all the rage in quarantine, and now NTS is getting in on the fun. The London-based online radio station has announced a 24-hour livestream concert called “Remote Utopias” featuring Tame Impala, Erykah Badu, Skrillex, Sunn O))), and dozens more to lend a hand during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Remote Utopias” will kick off on Saturday, May 2nd at 5:00 a.m. ET and will last for a full 24 hours. NTS Radio will host the event on two different live channels, making it feel like a digital festival with two stages. According to the event description, it will see musicians, DJs, artists, and filmmakers joining forces for “a whirlwind of music of all genres, exclusive premieres, radio and live video streams.” The broadcast also doubles a fundraiser for The Global Foodbanking Network, so hosts will likely encourage listeners to donate when they tune in, too.



In addition to Tame Impala, Badu, Skrillex, and Sunn O))), there will be sets from Four Tet, Weyes Blood, Yves Tumor, Black Midi, Jorja Smith, JPEGMAFIA, Kelsey Lu, Khruangbin, Limp Wrist, Cindy Lee, DUCKWRTH, Homeshake, Maria Somerville, Obongjayar, Zamir, Omar-S, and Standing on the Corner, among others.

It’s not totally clear what each artist will be doing, but it looks like Erykah Badu will definitely be hosting a “guided meditation,” Mica Levi will air a video project called Therapy Garden, music collective YEAR0001 will stream live video performances, and other media artists will debut material of their own as well. Check out the event poster below for more info, and tune in here.