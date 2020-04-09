Tash Sultana Shares Sultry New Single “Pretty Lady”: Stream

Tash Sultana, photo by Caroline Daniel

After releasing her 2018 debut, Flow State, Tash Sultana rolled easily through the last year. She released a trio of singles, including “Can’t Buy Happiness” and collaborations with Milky Chance and Matt Corby. Today, the former Artist of the Month is back with her first new song of 2020, “Pretty Lady”.

The sultry single is full of alluring guitar slides and an enticing beat accentuated by reverberating hand claps. Co-written and recorded alongside Corby and Dann Huma, “Pretty Lady” took over half a decade to come together, as Sultana explained in a press release:



“I’ve been trying to figure out how to write this song for like six years. I used to loop it and just free style to it when I was busking years ago, but I always got stuck on the same parts. I put the song in a box at the back of my mind and revisited it in November 2019. I had Dann (Hume) and Matt (Corby) spend some time in my studio and that’s when I decided to show them this song. It’s my first song I’ve collaborated with other players on.”

“Pretty Lady” comes accompanied with a video that follows a popular trend right now: crowdsourced footage. Sultana called upon friends, family, and fans to film themselves dancing to the new track while in self-isolation. Watch the results below, and stay tuned through the end for a few bloopers to further brighten your day.

Pandemic willing, Tash Sultana plans to play a number of shows in North America and Europe this summer. Find tickets here.