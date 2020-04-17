Taylor Swift, photo by David Brendan Hall

Taylor Swift has canceled all of her 2020 tour dates due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic. The affected Lover live performances include a string of US and Brazilian concerts which will now take place sometime next year.

“Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority,” reads an official statement shared on social media. “Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time.”



The statement continued,

“With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year. The U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year.”

In a more personal message, Swift said, “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision.” The pop star added, “Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

Previously purchased tickets will still be valid for the new show dates “without action on the part of ticket holders,” the official message confirmed. For fans looking for a full refund, they can obtain them beginning May 1st on Ticketmaster. They are encouraged to look out for specific emailed instructions from the ticketing platform, as it’s been tangled up in a bit of controversy regarding its coronavirus refund policy.

Back in January, it was revealed that Swift scaled back her number of tour dates this year in order to be with her mother, who is battling cancer and a brain tumor. While her physical live performances have been scrapped, she’s still expected to participate in Lady Gaga’s massive One World: Together at Home TV special that airs tomorrow, April 18th, on NBC, ABC, and CBS.

Find Swift’s updated itinerary below, followed by the issued statements. For further information on the affected tour, head to her official website.