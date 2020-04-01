Taylor Swift Covering Salary and Healthcare For Employees of Nashville Record Store Grimey’s

Taylor Swift, photo by David Brendan Hall

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor Swift has been quietly sending donations to fans in need. Now, it’s also been revealed that the pop singer is covering the salary and healthcare for all employees at the Nashville record store Grimey’s.

“We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID pandemic,” Grimey’s co-owner Doyle Davis told Rolling Stone. “I didn’t even know we were on her radar, but she really stepped up to help after the recent tornadoes that struck Nashville and middle Tennessee and now, she’s trying to help a beloved small business in her city.”



“Taylor generously offered some direct relief to my staff and to cover three months of our healthcare costs for our group insurance plan,” Davis added. “It’s a huge deal to us and now I have some peace of mind as we apply for [Small Business Association] loans to pay rent, vendors, and other expenses. This assistance from Ms. Swift helps give us a real shot at coming back on the other side of this.”

Record stores have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Not only are stores across the country shuttered due to stay-at-home orders, but Amazon ceased stocking vinyl in favor of “more essential items.” As a result, album sales recently suffered their worst week in 60 years. And there doesn’t appear to be any reprieve in sight; this year’s Record Store Day — the most lucrative day for album sales — has been postponed from April to June.