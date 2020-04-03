Taylor Swift Launches Radio Show on SiriusXM

Taylor Swift, photo by David Brendan Hall

With all concert events grounded for the foreseeable future, artists have come up with new ways to keep connected with their fans. Some have turned to livestreaming home performances, while others have opened up their day-to-day lives to anyone tuning into Instagram Live. Taylor Swift is following suit by launching a new radio show on SiriusXM.

Swift is the first to host SiriusXM’s new Home DJ series, Hits 1 n chill. The program will see the pop megastar spin the most requested singles and top hits, as well as provide commentary. The Lover singer will also slip her own favorite music into the mix, meaning listeners can probably expect to hear selections from friends and past collaborators like Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Antonoff, Lorde, Future, Tim McGraw, Katy Perry, Keith Urban, and the Dixie Chicks. (We all know who definitely won’t make it onto her faves playlist.)



The first installment of Swift’s Hits 1 n chill radio show airs today (April 3rd) at 12 p.m. ET on SiriusXM radios (channel 2) and on the SiriusXM app. It will also be broadcast multiple times over the weekend. For those not currently signed up, SiriusXM is offering its premium service for free through May 15th.

“We love to connect fans with their favorite artists, and our Home DJ series will bring some of the biggest names in music into our homes as people look for ways to be entertained,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM.

Other prominent acts like Camila Cabello, Sia, Diplo, and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz will soon kick off their own Hits 1 n chill radio blocks.

Outside of the radio show, Swift has been doing her part to help those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s been sending money to struggling fans, and also recently announced that she’d be covering the salary and healthcare bills for the employees of Nashville record store Grimey’s.