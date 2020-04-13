TeaMarrr Shares New Single “Cool Enough”: Stream

TeaMarrr

Rising pop and R&B singer-songwriter TeaMarrr has released the new single “Cool Enough”.

TeaMarrr has been buzzing since she released “One Job” in 2018. Last year, the pop and R&B artist dropped “Whorey Heart”, the lead single from her planned debut album Tea Turns to Wine. That project, slated for summer of 2019 via Position Music, never materialized. Instead, TeaMarrr went silent for months, reappearing late last year with “Kind of Love” and a new record deal with Issa Rae’s Raedio imprint.



“Cool Enough” is an icy dagger aimed at a soon-to-be-ex lover. “Nobody crosses me like you did”, she warns, before taunting the unfortunate man. “Bet you think you’re cool enough, cool enough,” she sneers.”Wow, guess you’re just cool enough, huh?”

In a statement, TeaMarrr said the song explores hurt feelings and loss of trust.

“The song is about facing betrayal after you put your heart on your sleeve. It’s about realizing that not everyone is on your side, even the people you’re certain of.”

“Cool Enough” is featured in the ongoing Season 4 of Rae’s HBO show Insecure. Along with “Kind of Love”, it will be appear on her Raedio debut-EP, Just a Sip… scheduled for sometime this summer. Stream the new single below.