Tears for Fears’ Curt Smith and Daughter Perform “Mad World” from Quarantine: Watch

Daughter Diva and Tears for Fears' Curt Smith

Though they may be stuck indoors amidst the pandemic, musicians have hardly had their creative spirit stifled by the quarantine. This past Saturday, Tears for Fears’ own Curt Smith performed a special rendition of “Mad World” with his daughter, Diva.

Instead of the standard 1982 version of the single, the father and daughter unfurled the one that famously appeared in Donnie Darko. That classic take was helmed by Michael Andrews and Gary Jules and helped make the movie’s soundtrack one of the best we’ve ever heard. Indeed, Smith in effect covered someone else’s cover of Tears for Fears.



“A quarantine hi from Diva & her father,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post featuring the video of their “Mad World” cover. Watch their collaboration below, filmed from their home in Los Angeles, followed by the Donnie Darko version.

Last month, Tears for Fears released a 35th anniversary reissue of their sophomore record, The Big Chair. To celebrate, Consequence of Sound put together a comprehensive playlist inspired by the iconic British band.