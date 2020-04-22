The Beatles to Stream Yellow Submarine Live Sing-A-Long This Weekend

The Beatles' Yellow Submarine

It’s day who-even-knows-anymore of lockdown, and the itch to be anywhere else but inside our homes is particularly prickly. So for this weekend, at least, put on your most psychedelic sailor’s suit and dive into an animated ocean aboard the Yellow Submarine for a worldwide The Beatles sing-a-long.

This Saturday, April 25th, at 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT, The Beatles will stream the restored Sing-A-Long version of their iconic 1968 animated movie Yellow Submarine on YouTube. The Sing-A-Long version has not been available since it was originally released in theaters to celebrate the beloved film’s 50th anniversary in 2018. Now, when we could all use a little levity and wonder, it will stream for an event that will allow “the whole world to sing together with The Beatles at once.”



The Sing-A-Long edit of Yellow Submarine features the song lyrics scrolling across the bottom of the screen. The movie includes some of the band’s most memorable hits, including “Eleanor Rigby”, “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds”, and “All You Need Is Love”.

Tune in and sing with everyone else via The Beatles’ official YouTube channel.