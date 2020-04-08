The Beths Announce New Album Jump Rope Gazers, Share Single “Dying to Believe”: Stream

The Beths, photo by Mason Fairey

The Beths have announced a new album, Jump Rope Gazers. Due out July 10th via Carpark Records, the 10-track effort serves as the follow-up to 2018’s Future Me Hates Me. As a first listen, the New Zealand indie pop outfit have shared the video for lead single “Dying to Believe”.

The LP was recorded at the Auckland-based studio of The Beths’ guitarist Jonathan Pearce, who also served as producer. Jump Rope Gazers is the product of the band members growing closer and getting more musically in sync over their years of touring together. As a press release puts it, the record “grapples with the uneasy proposition of leaving everything and everyone you know behind on another continent, chasing your dreams while struggling to stay close with loved ones back home.”



Such is the thematic thrust of “Dying to Believe”. A charging track that puts an indie pop sheen on classic ’80s rock riffs, the song’s catchy sweetness belies the hardships wrestled with in the lyrics. “I’m sorry for the way that I can’t hold conversations,” sings vocalist/guitarist Elizabeth Stokes. “They’re such a fragile thing to try to support the weight of.”

The accompanying video gives tongue-in-cheek instructions on “How to be The Beths” in four easy steps. Watch it below.

Pre-orders for Jump Rope Gazers are going on now. While the band’s summer tour plans have been put on hold, they’re still set to open for Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy on the Oceania leg of their “Hella Mega Tour”. Check for tickets here.

Jump Rope Gazers Artwork:

Jump Rope Gazers Tracklist:

01. I’m Not Getting Excited

02. Dying to Believe

03. Jump Rope Gazers

04. Acrid

05. Do You Want Me Now

06. Out of Sight

07. Don’t Go Away

08. Mars, the God of War

09. You Are a Beam of Light

10. Just Shy of Sure