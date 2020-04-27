The Goonies Reunion

Hey, you guys! The Goonies reunited today on Josh Gad’s new YouTube live series “Reunited Apart”.

As a fundraiser for The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Gad logged onto Zoom to connect with the beloved ’80s film’s entire surviving cast: Sean Astin (Mikey), Josh Brolin (Brand), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Kerri Green (Andy), Martha Plimpton (Stef), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Robert Davi (Jake), and Joe Pantoliano (Francis). What’s more, there were guest pop-ins from story writer/executive producer Steven Spielberg, screenwriter Chris Columbus, theme song singer Cyndi Lauper, and (after some technical difficulties) director Richard Donner, who happened to be celebrating his 90th birthday when the meet-up occurred.



Gad noted that the presentation was the “first and possibly the last Reunited Apart,” but even if it’s the only episode ever, it will go down one of the best nostalgia trips of the quarantine era. The group read some of the movie’s classic lines (“This was my dream, and it didn’t come true. So I’m taking it back. I’m taking ’em all back”), told stories from the set, and caught everyone up on what their life is like in isolation.

Sitting on a throne and wearing a robe, Cohen talked about retiring from acting to become an agent. Quan, meanwhile, revealed he was inspired to return to acting after the success of films like Crazy Rich Asians. Spielberg recalled a story about how he’d paid for the cast to surprise Donner, who had been stressed from filming a movie with so many “high energy” child actors, by showing up at his house after they’d wrapped.

Donner mentioned some celebrity set visits from the likes of Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford. “Clint came on the set and he watched for about 15 minutes,” Donner recounted. “And he came over to me and he said, ‘Did you ever think about going back to acting?'”

Elsewhere, Spielberg shot down the idea of a reunion sequel, noting that the “bar” was set too high by the original. That said, Fox recently ordered a pilot focused on a teacher and a group of students who create a shot-for-shot remake of The Goonies.

Until that premieres, however, get a glorious dose of Goonies nostalgia by watching the reunion below.