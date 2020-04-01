Howlin' Pelle Almqvist , via Facebook

The Hives‘ frontman Pelle Almqvist has shared that he is “feeling slightly better” after contracting what he believes to be the COVID-19 coronavirus strain. While he and the rest of the world try to get past the virus, The Hives will be sharing previously-unreleased live concert footage as part of the new “Hivemanor Livemanor” series. First up is a mostly-covers performance from 2009 featuring songs by The Rolling Stones, Misfits, Billie Holiday, and more.

Almqvist announced “Hivemanor Livemanor” in a Facebook post. Seated in front of a fireplace and dressed in black silk pajamas, he explained that he was “in the last stages of the infection.”



“Well hello there Hives fans in coronatine quarantine worldwide. This is Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist, currently myself in the last stages of the infection and feeling slightly better. Seeing as shows are getting postponed and cancelled worldwide, we thought we’d bring you the next best thing: broadcast into the comfort of your very own home, the Hivemanor Livemanor concert series, where we give you shows we’ve done in the past since we can’t do any currently.”

The first entry in the “Hivemanor Livemanor” series comes from a January 2009 show at The Metro Theatre in Sydney, Australia. In the concert, the Swedish punks wasted no time launching into a furious cover of the old doo-wop favorite “Born to Cry” by Dion and the Belmonts. In addition to Billie Holiday, Misfits, and The Rolling Stones, The Hives covered songs by Aussie outfit The Saints, Swedish garage rockers The Hellacopters, and more, before closing with their own cut from The Black and White Album, “Tick Tick Boom”. Scroll onwards for a set list, and check out the full performance below.

The Hives dropped their last album, Lex Hives, back in 2012. They made a comeback last summer with their first physical release in seven years, a single with Jack White’s Third Man Records. The A-side featured “I’m Alive” while “Good Samaritan” occupied the flip side. The Hives have a few performances on the calendar that haven’t yet been cancelled over COVID-19, and you can get tickets here.

Setlist:

Born to Cry (Dion and The Belmonts)

Early Morning Wake Up Call (Flash and the Pan)

Nasty Secretary (Joy Rider and Avis Davis)

Hollywood Babylon (Misfits)

Beast of Burden (The Rolling Stones)

Lost and Found (The Saints)

Little Lil (Mel Dorsey)

Stormy Weather (Billie Holiday)

(Gotta Get Some Action) Now! (The Hellacopters)

Stop and Think It Over (Compulsive Gamblers)

Tick Tick Boom