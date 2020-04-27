Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Killer Klowns From Outer Space Is the Killer Comfort Food We Need Right Now

The Horror Virgin buys a ticket for this B horror masterpiece

by
on April 27, 2020, 8:23am
0 comments
The Horror Virgin - Killer Klowns
The Horror Virgin - Killer Klowns

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

“Isn’t this place great or what? It looks like it was decorated by Klowns R Us.”

This is more serious than selling ice cream. There’s a mysterious circus tent in the middle of a field and we can’t find the dang ticket booth! Hop on your clown cycle and join The Horror Virgin Crew for the horror comedy classic, Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

Step right up, folks, and marvel at the ridiculous, but terrifying, rubber clowns suits!. Wonder at the dated misogyny! Try your hand at figuring out the relationship between our main characters! And sample frozen treats from the World’s Worst Ice Cream salesmen! A good time is sure to be had by all.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

Jenn’s Links

Give Us a Killer Klowns from Outer Space Sequel, You Cowards

The try-hard charm of Killer Klowns From Outer Space created its own cult

10 Far Out Facts About Killer Klowns From Outer Space

22 Things We Learned from the Killer Klowns From Outer Space Commentary

Previous Story
Patti Smith Sings to Johnny Depp For His Birthday: Watch
Next Story
Flying Lotus Announces Flamagra (Instrumentals), Shares New “Black Balloons Reprise” Take: Stream
No comments