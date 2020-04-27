Killer Klowns From Outer Space Is the Killer Comfort Food We Need Right Now

The Horror Virgin - Killer Klowns

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Isn’t this place great or what? It looks like it was decorated by Klowns R Us.”

This is more serious than selling ice cream. There’s a mysterious circus tent in the middle of a field and we can’t find the dang ticket booth! Hop on your clown cycle and join The Horror Virgin Crew for the horror comedy classic, Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

Step right up, folks, and marvel at the ridiculous, but terrifying, rubber clowns suits!. Wonder at the dated misogyny! Try your hand at figuring out the relationship between our main characters! And sample frozen treats from the World’s Worst Ice Cream salesmen! A good time is sure to be had by all.

