Now, just listen to me. I want you to go down the stairs, and out the front door. And I want you to go down the street to the Mackenzies’ house. I want you to tell them to turn on their computer and make some popcorn. Now, do you understand me?

Join The Horror Virgin tonight at 9 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. PDT via Consequence of Sound‘s Twitch Channel for a live watch-along of John Carpenter’s Halloween. (FYI: The film is streaming on Shudder.) So, lock your doors, bolt your windows, and turn off the lights…



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher

It’s all part of Consequence‘s Halfway to Halloween Month, which comes to an end this week with interviews featuring Scream Queen legend Barbara Crampton and Master of Horror FX wizard Tom Savini. Don’t miss it!