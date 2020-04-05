The Exorcist Watch-Along

Are your kids stressing you out? Maybe one of them has been playing with a Ouija Board and peeing on the carpet? Maybe you’ve been on an archeological dig and need a little Me-Time to decompress. Don’t be afraid. A podcast has been sent forth as a last resort. That pod is The Horror Virgin.

We’re going back to Georgetown and revisiting the film from our very first episode. Will it still scare Todd? Did Jenn read the book again? What does Mikey think? And most important, did Lt. Kinderman ever find anyone to go to the movies with him? We’ll answer all these questions and more, with a few insane tangents along the way.



So, grab your crucifix, make some pea soup, and join us at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST to start the movie together. Don’t own it? Rest assured, The Exorcist is currently streaming over at Shudder, which is now offering a free month to new subscribers. The power of pod compels you!!!

It’s all part of Consequence‘s Halfway to Halloween Month, which plans on bringing plenty of horror-related content to you every week. If you can’t make tonight, The Losers’ Club will be live this Saturday and The Horror Virgin will be back again next Sunday.