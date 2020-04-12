Menu
The Horror Virgin Hosting a Live Watch-Along of The Ring

Join us at the bottom of the well tonight at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST via Twitch

on April 12, 2020, 3:38pm
The Horror Virgin - The Ring Watch-Along
The Horror Virgin - The Ring Watch-Along

Seven days. That’s how long it’s been since you pushed play on our last live watch-along. But never fear. The Horror Virgin is back to distract you from the horror of The Ring. You won’t even have to make a copy!

We’re traveling to a remote island and revisiting one of our earliest episodes. Will Todd hit anyone with a pillow this time? How much will Jenn geek out over microfiche? Does it scare Mikey? We’ll investigate these questions and more in order to save our creepily mature son from a twisty face closet death.

“You weren’t supposed to let us out.”

But you did, so crawl back into your TV and join us at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST to start the movie together. The Ring is currently streaming on Netflix, but you can also watch the VHS copy you found on the haunted cabin rental shelf. If you dare…

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

It’s all part of Consequence‘s Halfway to Halloween Month, which plans on bringing plenty of horror-related content to you every week. If you can’t make tonight, The Losers’ Club will be live this Saturday and The Horror Virgin will be back again next Sunday.

