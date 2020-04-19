The Horror Virgin - The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Watch-Along

Grab your astrology book and hop into the van because we’re taking a ’70s road trip to visit the grave and abandoned home of our dead grandparents. Nothing could possibly go wrong in this idyllic countryside, right? We don’t even need seatbelts!

We’ll sample the local cuisine and maybe even get invited to dinner by our neighbors. Hell, if we’re lucky, this strange hitchhiker we picked up might commemorate the day by taking our picture and giving us a tour of this slaughterhouse he keeps raving on about…



Ah, country life!

Join The Horror Virgin tonight at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST via Consequence of Sound‘s Twitch Channel for a live watch-along of Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. (FYI: The film is currently streaming on Shudder.) Just don’t watch it from your feather/bone room. That’s grampa’s TV and he doesn’t like to share.

It’s all part of Consequence‘s Halfway to Halloween Month, which plans on bringing plenty of horror-related content to you every week. If you can’t make tonight, The Losers’ Club will be live this Saturday and The Horror Virgin will be back again next Sunday.