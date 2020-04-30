The Lemon Twigs Release Surprise LIVE Album: Stream

The Lemon Twigs, photo by David Brendan Hall

The Lemon Twigs were forced to postpone their planned 2020 tour due to that thing that’s throwing everything out of whack. While fans won’t be able to see them perform live this year, they’ll at least be able to hear them, as The Lemon Twigs have released a surprise new album called simply LIVE.

Available exclusively via Bandcamp, the live album features recordings captured to tape during the band’s 2018-2019 tour supporting Go to School. The 12-track collection includes selections from concerts in Pawtucket, Rhode Island; Northampton, Massachusetts; and Los Angeles. All proceeds from the sale of the album go to benefit New York City-based advocacy group Coalition for the Homeless and their COVID-19 response.



The Lemon Twigs LIVE also provides a satiating serving of psychedelic rock ahead of the band’s new album, Songs for the General Public. Originally set for a May 1st release, the studio full-length is now due out August 21st via 4AD. The Lemon Twigs previously shared the lead video for the lead single “The One”.

Stream the new LIVE effort below. Pay attention to that intro story on “Hi+Lo”, during which Michael D’Addario recalls a story about meeting Father John Misty at an LA party.

The Lemon Twigs LIVE Artwork:

The Lemon Twigs LIVE Tracklist:

01. Never In My Arms, Always In My Heart

02. Foolin’ Around

03. Small Victories

04. Hi + Lo

05. I Wanna Prove To You

06. The Lesson

07. Brian Introduces The Group

08. Home of a Heart

09. The Fire

10. These Words

11. As Long As We’re Together

12. If You Give Enough